Newburgh to host Strawberry Social event

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Newburgh, the Strawberry Social is being held at the Old Lock and Dam along the riverfront Sunday.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where there will be games, rides, food trucks, a vendor mart, live music and more.

The Strawberry Social will also be adding a second trolley ride to the festivities.

Attendees can catch a ride on the trolley either at Newburgh Elementary or Tin Fish for a free ride to the riverfront.

