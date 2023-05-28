IHSAA Softball Class 4A Sectional Championship Highlights: Castle vs. North

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school softball, there’s still one more local sectional champion to be crowned, and that’s in class 4A. It comes down to Castle and North, the teams who finished 1-2, in the SIAC this year.

The Knights beat North 5-2, during the regular season, so what would happen Saturday night? 4th inning: 5-0 Castle leads, but North rallies. 2 on for Brooklin Shoulders, who blasts one to right. That will burn the outfielder, and here come both runners around to score, and it’s 5-2. Top 5: Knights answer back. 2 on for Dylan Geil, who hits one off Maci Warner’s glove. She recovers, but the throw to 3rd is high, and Katie Ballard scores to make it 6-2. Then, Sadie Winsett grounds to 3rd. Nice stop, but then Winsett beats the play at 1st, and Molly Bartz makes it 7-2 Castle. Bottom 5: Huskies rally again though. Bases full of Huskies, for Jinnis Gerth, who strokes one to left-center. That goes to the fence, and here come the North runs. 1, 2, and then all 3 runners score, to make it just 7-5. Same inning, now just 7-6, and 2 on for Rylan Jarboe who sends a bullet into center. That will bring home both those runs, and now, North has the lead, 8-7, and that 6-run, 5th inning rally, is the difference! North wins the 4-A sectional title, 8-7, over Castle.

“We’ve worked hard all year for this, ya know, the last couple seasons. This is my second year here, and one thing I preach to these girls, work hard and stuff pays off for you and ya know, it shows,” said North softball head coach Justin Wilke. “We’re never out of the game until it’s over. I preach that; don’t give on me. Don’t give up on the team, until the game is over, and that’s just the way we operate around here.”

“2009 was the last time we won a sectional, that is true, but we pulled it together,” said North junior Jinnis Gerth. “We got it together with a great team. This was such a good win; it was amazing.”

As Gerth said, the sectional title is the first for the North softball program since 2009.

