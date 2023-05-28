IHSAA Girls Tennis Semistate Highlights: Jasper vs. Columbus North

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper girls tennis is perennially one of the powerhouse teams in the state, so it’s no surprise that the Wildcats made it back to the semistate, and they were facing a familiar foe: Columbus North.

At number one singles, it’s Jasper’s Harper Wigand versus Columbus North’s Kathryn Wilson.

This is a good rally here, as they go back and forth several times, but then coming up right here, Harper Wigand will rip the forehand, the opposite way, for the point. Nice shot.

At number two singles, Jasper’s Reese Mundy had a tough match, but she battles hard.

Look at Mundy’s sweet backhand shot here: whoa, no chance to return that, as Mundy wins the point. At number 3 singles, Jasper’s Ally Wigand playing very well.

Here she forces her opponent to come up to the net, and then her shot goes long, and Ally Wigand wins the point, and Jasper wins third, straight, semistate title, in a close 3-2 match victory over Columbus North.

“The fact that we’ve managed to win three semistates in a row, says a lot about the program, but I think it says more about the individuals who are on the team and the leadership that goes with that,” said Jasper girls tennis head coach, Scott Yarbrough. “Ally Wigand, Allie Schnarr, Brailyn Whaley, and Brynne Brosmer our three seniors who are in the lineup have done such a great job this year. Our goal was to get back to the state finals and advance further than we did last year, and that goal will be on Friday.”

“It’s pretty exciting to make it for the third year in a row. State’s always fun, so it’ll be a good experience obviously more time with the team, more team bonding,” said Jasper senior Ally Wigand. “We want to have fun, but we want to work hard and stay focused on what our end goal is.”

Jasper will take on South Bend Saint Joseph’s, in the state quarterfinals on Friday, June 2nd, at Center Grove High School.

