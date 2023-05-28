Birthday Club
IHSAA Girls Tennis Semistate Highlights: Castle vs. New Albany

IHSAA Girls tennis semistate Castle NA
IHSAA Girls tennis semistate Castle NA
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - It was semi state Saturday in the IHSAA, for girls high school tennis. Always an exciting day, as teams vie for a spot in the 8-team, 2-day state tournament next weekend.

Castle was one of the teams trying to get there, and they were taking on New Albany, for one of those coveted state berths. At number one singles, it’s the Knights’ Ciera Mardis versus the Bulldogs’ Claire Meyer. This is one heck of a rally here.

Over 20 shots in this one point, and now they’re coming up to the net, and look at this shot by Mardis, as she goes left and gets it by for the point.

She wins her match 6-2, 6-4. At number two doubles, Castle’s Nina Madadi and Claire Renschler played well.

The teams trade groundstrokes, and then this one’s too close to Renschler, so she cuts it off beautifully for the Knights’ point.

Then, Madadi serving again, and a nice soft second shot right here, cannot be returned. Madadi and Renschler win in 3 sets. At number 3 singles, Castle’s Jaila Cosby is once again hitting rockets. This serve is an ace.

Then, she rips the strong backhand after the return right here, and the Bulldogs’ shot is wide. Cosby wins in 3 sets, and Castle wins 4-1, and the Knights punch their ticket to state, for the first time in school history.

“It feels wonderful. All the credit to these girls,” says Castle girls tennis head coach, Kelly Watson. “They came in with a good mindset, and they’re minds were just right for this. Credit to New Albany, it was a battle down to the end. It went to three sets at a couple positions and then tight at a couple other positions, so it was down to the wire. Everybody was on edge waiting to see how this was going to finish out.”

“Tennis has been a huge part of my life, and just going to state this year, my senior year, is amazing,” said Castle senior, Ciera Mardis. “I’m just hoping to enjoy the moment and have fun with all my friends.”

Castle will face Franklin Community H.S. in the IHSAA state quarterfinals, on Friday, June 2.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

