Franklin St. Bazaar is back for the 2023 summer season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Franklin Street Bazaar kicked off Saturday on the west side.

Bazaar organizers say over 70 vendors were at the event Saturday.

The event features local vendors in a 70 mile radius to Evansville.

Along with food trucks, there was also live music and even an accordion player.

Bazaar Manager Tom Leggett says the first day was already a great start to the season for the event.

”Just seeing all the local people day in and day out, to me, that’s what it is to market, it’s the people that make it, the community,” says Leggett. “I love coming out here and seeing all the people and everyone just having a great time. And also knowing that all of the purchases are feeding, are taking care of the local folks.”

The event runs every Saturday until the last Saturday in August.

