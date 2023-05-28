Birthday Club
Evansville woman reports men in a van tried to grab her

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police took a report from a woman who claims two men tried to grab her Saturday night in downtown Evansville.

A report shows it was around 11:30 p.m. on S. Third Avenue.

The woman told officers she was walking by a restaurant, when a white van pulled up next to her.

She says the driver was a heaver set man in his 30s, and the passenger was a thinner man in his late 20′s to early 30′s.

The woman told police the passenger got out of the van and grabbed her by her arm.

She says she was able to pull away, and the van continued to follow her.

The woman says she yelled for the help of bystanders, and the van took off.

