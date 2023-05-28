Campaign ends soon to raise money for all-inclusive playground in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A playground that has been in the works for years in Mt. Vernon is nearing the end of a campaign goal.

Avery’s Place Playground has a goal of $50,000 by June 15.

Click here to see the campaign or to donate.

Organizers say it will be the first inclusive playground built in Posey County, and will be designed for all children, particularly those with disabilities.

The playground will honor the life and memory of Avery Beste, who passed away in 2008, at the age of 18.

We told you about the playground’s approval back in 2018.

As we reported, the 8,000 square foot playground is to be built at Riverbend Park.

The project is spearheaded by Rachel Deno, who says her daughter came up with the idea.

They are working with a non-profit called “Unlimited Play,”, which helps builds accessible playgrounds for children of all abilities.

