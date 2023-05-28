Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Campaign ends soon to raise money for all-inclusive playground in Mt. Vernon

Rendering for Avery's Place Playground in Mt. Vernon
Rendering for Avery's Place Playground in Mt. Vernon(Patronicity)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A playground that has been in the works for years in Mt. Vernon is nearing the end of a campaign goal.

Avery’s Place Playground has a goal of $50,000 by June 15.

Click here to see the campaign or to donate.

Organizers say it will be the first inclusive playground built in Posey County, and will be designed for all children, particularly those with disabilities.

The playground will honor the life and memory of Avery Beste, who passed away in 2008, at the age of 18.

We told you about the playground’s approval back in 2018.

As we reported, the 8,000 square foot playground is to be built at Riverbend Park.

The project is spearheaded by Rachel Deno, who says her daughter came up with the idea.

They are working with a non-profit called “Unlimited Play,”, which helps builds accessible playgrounds for children of all abilities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Joshua Williams
Wanted man caught in Daviess Co.
Children left in bathtub while dad overdoses in the other room
Police: Children left in bathtub while dad overdoses in the other room
Fugitives caught on camera at Evansville Home Depot (Source: Henderson Police)
Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released
Sign at Golden Living Woodbridge in Evansville
Police: Man breaks into nursing home, sprays fire extinguisher, steals cigarettes

Latest News

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
Evansville woman reports men in a van tried to grab her
Newburgh to host Strawberry Social event
Newburgh to host Strawberry Social event
An EPD bomb technician walking through a training exercise.
The Bomb Squad: A closer look at EPD’s specialized unit