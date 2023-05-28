Burdette Park opens for 2023 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Burdette Park opened this morning at 10 a.m. for the 2023 season.

Burdette Park executive director Zachary Wathen says the park opened with a good crowd Saturday.

Burdette Park is one of the only few parks in the Tri-State open this weekend.

Wathen says all four water slides are up and running and the new gift shop is ready for business. The park is fully staffed for the summer.

“People want to be part of something great out here,” said Wathen. “We’ve got a great group of kids with a team effort getting open, it’s a team effort serving the community.”

Season passes for the park are on sale through Memorial Day for discounted rate.

Click here for more information on how to purchase season passes.

