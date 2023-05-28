Birthday Club
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, and law enforcement are on the look out for drunk drivers.

Reports from the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office show at least two drivers with blood alcohol levels that were more than three times the legal limit.

One case was around 4 p.m. Saturday, and police say it was the drunk driver who called them.

They say they arrived to the 1600 block of S. Bosse Avenue for a family dispute, and they were told the caller, 62-year-old Kahri Jackson, had driven away.

As they were leaving, police say they saw Jackson stop her car back in front of the house.

Officers say she had a hard time standing, and was slurring her words.

They say she had a cup in her car full of alcohol and another 1.5 oz. shooter of rum.

Police say her BAC was .259.

Then around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies say they pulled over 25-year-old Timothy Pflug at Green River and Bellmeade.

They say he was swerving all over the road.

Deputies say they stopped field sobriety tests when Pflug nearly fell.

They say he had a BAC of .244.

As a reminder, Logan’s Promise is offering free Lyft rides all weekend, including Sunday night.

Just use the code SAFE-MEMORIAL-20-23.

