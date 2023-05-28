Aces Baseball falls to Indiana State in MVC Tournament Championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After rallying for one of the most dramatic victories in school history, the University of Evansville baseball team came up short against top-seeded Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“What a tremendous season!” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “I cannot thank the seniors and this entire group enough for the effort that they gave all season long, especially this weekend at the conference tournament. We really left it on the field this week, and I couldn’t be prouder of the guys!

“That first game today was one of the most exciting games I have ever been a part of!”

Evansville rallied with a walk-off grand slam by fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug to post a 6-5 win in the opener in one of the most dramatic rallies in school history.

Indiana State scored first in the first inning, but sophomore catcher Evan Waggoner launched a two-run home run to left-center field to give UE a 2-1 lead. The Sycamores would score two runs each in the third and sixth innings to grab a 5-2 lead, and that’s how things stood until the ninth inning, with Indiana State closer Jared Spencer (3-2) on the mound.

After Spencer got the first two outs easily, junior pinch-hitter Brendan Hord walked. Then, sophomore pinch-hitter Ben Stuart came through with a single up the middle on a two-strike pitch to put runners on the corners. Graduate designated hitter Eric Roberts then battle back from being down two strikes to work a walk to load the bases.

Spencer got the first two strikes on Hug to put Indiana State within one strike of winning the MVC Tournament title, but Hug blasted the next pitch over the wall in right field to give UE a 6-5 win and force a winner-take-all final game.

In game two, Indiana State used solo home runs by outfielder Adam Pottinger and shortstop Randal Diaz in the fourth and eighth innings to build a 2-0 lead. Then, ISU blew things open in the ninth inning with four runs to post a 6-0 win. Reliver Cam Edmonson (3-0) worked the final 4.2 innings, allowing only three hits and a walk, while striking out eight. UE senior outfielder Mark Shallenberger went 4-for-4 to lead all players in the nightcap.

Hug and sophomore catcher Evan Waggoner both were named to the MVC All-Tournament team. Junior pitcher Donovan Schultz was also earned the MVC’s Elite 17 Award, honoring the top student-athlete grade-wise in the MVC Tournament game. Schultz holds a 3.99 GPA in Sports Communication at UE.

Evansville concludes the 2023 season with a 37-24 overall record. The 37 victories are the most at Evansville since 2006, and the Purple Aces advanced to the MVC Tournament final for the first time since 2006.

