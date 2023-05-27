Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitives caught on camera at Evansville Home Depot (Source: Henderson Police)
Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran
Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room
Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Sack lunch
EVSC releases summer meals schedule
Marcus Howard
Police: Children left in bathtub while dad overdoses in the other room
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge