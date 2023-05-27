Birthday Club
Truck and car crash early Saturday morning in Gibson Co.

SR 64 crash in Gibson Co.
SR 64 crash in Gibson Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a bad crash Saturday morning in Gibson Co.

Firefighters say it happened on SR 64 and CR 400 W.

Photos show crews on scene at sunrise.

They show a pickup truck and a car were involved, and both are heavily damaged.

Fire officials say one person did have to be pulled from the wreckage.

There’s no word on injuries.

