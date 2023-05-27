Birthday Club
Transportation officials announce several traffic alerts in W. Ky.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Officials sent several releases Friday evening with traffic alerts.

One is in Beaver Dam.

Officials say crews with AT&T plan to begin utility work on West  US- 62 (MP 9.660) and East 1st Street.

Drivers can expect partial lane closures at West US-62 MP (9.660) and full road closure at East 1st Street (East of US 62).

The work will begin Tuesday, May 30, and is expected to last one day, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to take another route if possible.

Another project is in Henderson County.

On Wednesday, May 31, crews will work on the replacement of a cross drain on KY 351.

The work zone for this repair is between MP 05.50 and MP 06.00 with completion scheduled the same day.

The work zone is adjacent to East Mill Street.

Drivers may need find another route.

There is also road work planned in Webster County,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reconstruct the entrance to Webster County High School beginning Tuesday,  May 30.

Work will include reconstructing the US 41A/KY1340 intersection, improving the school entrance on US 41, and revising the crosswalk markings on KY 1340.

The work is scheduled for completion in mid-July.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone was awarded the bid at $821,173.

