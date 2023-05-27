Scott Elementary student makes appearance on the Today Show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville third grader ended her school year by meeting Hoda and Jenna at The Today Show!

Lauren Byrd says her husband had to be in New York for work, so their family made a vacation out of it.

Their daughter, Scott Elementary student Brinkley Byrd, loves The Today Show, especially Hoda.

Earlier this week, Lauren and Brinkley got up early and stood outside in hopes to catch a glimpse.

Brinkley’s sign read “I skipped school for Hoda.”

It turns out, the trip meant missing her last three days of third grade.

Well that sign got them noticed, and they were invited inside.

Hoda greeted Brinkley with a big hug.

She and her mom were also put on camera!

On national television, Brinkley was able to say hi to her class and give a shout out to Scott Elementary and Evansville.

Brinkley and Lauren Byrd with Hoda Kotb at the Today Show (Lauren Byrd)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.