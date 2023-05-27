Police: Man breaks into nursing home, sprays fire extinguisher, steals cigarettes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man broke into an Evansville nursing home and started spraying a fire extinguisher at staff.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say 42-year-old Joshua Fullerton is accused of breaking into Golden Living Woodbridge on First Avenue.

They say he damaged the glass and the door handle in the process. That caused security alarms to go off.

Employees say Fullerton went into a resident’s room, but it was empty.

They say he came back into the hall, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and told staff to evacuate everyone.

Police say they were told he began spraying the fire extinguisher, which caused the fire alarms to go off.

They say he went behind a nurse’s station, grabbed some cigarettes, then lit one.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

The report does not mention any injuries to staff or residents.

A mug shot of Fullerton was not available at the time of this report, but the jail website shows he was booked just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

His charges include burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and theft.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.