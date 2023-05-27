Birthday Club
Police: Children left in bathtub while dad overdoses in the other room

Marcus Howard
Marcus Howard(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drug and child neglect charges after police say he left his children in a bathtub full of water, and then went in the kitchen to get high.

Evansville Police say they were called to an apartment on Oxford Square Friday evening.

They say another person who lives in the apartment came home to find 33-year-old Marcus Howard unconscious and slumped over the kitchen sink.

He told officers Howard fell to the ground when he checked on him, and Howard’s two children were in the bathroom in the tub.

The children were not hurt, but it’s not clear how long they were left unsupervised.

Police say a syringe and a spoon with residue were in plain view. They say they tested positive for cocaine and heroine.

When Howard came to, officers say he tried to tell them he worked for the DEA, and the drugs were bought undercover.

