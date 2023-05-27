Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Neighbors worried after shots fired on Henderson’s East End

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Neighbors with security cameras say they captured a man involved in a gun fight on Henderson’s East End.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Kleymeyer Ave.

Photos show police searching in the area.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End
Gun fight on Henderson's East End(Viewer)

Another photo, from a surveillance camera, shows a man running with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End
Gun fight on Henderson's East End(Viewer)

Police tell us two people were involved in the fight and shot several rounds at each other.

They say one of the men ran, but one stayed inside and waited for police.

Police say a K9 had a track on the man who ran, but lost it before they could find him.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt, but a vehicle was left with a bullet hole.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End
Gun fight on Henderson's East End(Viewer)

Police say there are several detectives working the case, and it’s an active investigation.

We are expecting a news release today that could have more information.

Neighbors tell us they are worried about their safety, and hope the suspect is taken into custody soon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitives caught on camera at Evansville Home Depot (Source: Henderson Police)
Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran
Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room
Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
McCarthy says negotiators are ‘closer to an agreement’ on debt crisis, but no deal yet
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time this season
Holiday World
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time
Sack lunch
EVSC releases summer meals schedule