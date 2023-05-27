Neighbors worried after shots fired on Henderson’s East End

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Neighbors with security cameras say they captured a man involved in a gun fight on Henderson’s East End.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Kleymeyer Ave.

Photos show police searching in the area.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End (Viewer)

Another photo, from a surveillance camera, shows a man running with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End (Viewer)

Police tell us two people were involved in the fight and shot several rounds at each other.

They say one of the men ran, but one stayed inside and waited for police.

Police say a K9 had a track on the man who ran, but lost it before they could find him.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt, but a vehicle was left with a bullet hole.

Gun fight on Henderson's East End (Viewer)

Police say there are several detectives working the case, and it’s an active investigation.

We are expecting a news release today that could have more information.

Neighbors tell us they are worried about their safety, and hope the suspect is taken into custody soon.

