Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Fugitives caught on camera at Evansville Home Depot (Source: Henderson Police)
Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
WFIE Traffic Alert
Transportation officials announce several traffic alerts in W. Ky.
Scott Elementary student makes appearance on the Today Show
Brinkley and Lauren Byrd with Hoda Kotb at the Today Show
Scott Elementary student makes appearance on the Today Show