EPD: Two men arrested after stealing backpack from Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say that two men were arrested Saturday after stealing a backpack from a man who was swimming at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

According to an affidavit, police were flagged down by the victim who told police that he was swimming with his family when he realized that his bag was gone.

Officials say when the victim went to the front desk, he was told that two men had just left with the backpack that matched the description the victim gave.

Police say when the victim went to drive around and look for the two men, later identified as Michael Mills and Brandon Kuhlenschmidt, he found them sitting at a picnic table at Garvin Park going through his belongings.

Officials say the victim told police one of them was trying to unlock his phone while the other was rummaging through his backpack.

When the victim told Mills and Kuhlenschmidt that he was calling police, they both gave the backpack back to the victim and began walking through the Bosse Field parking lot.

Police say they eventually found Mills and Kuhlenschmidt and when they began to approach them, both Mills and Kuhlenschmidt dropped the items that were in their hands.

Officials say Kuhlenschmidt and Mills initially lied about being at the Deaconess Aquatic Center but eventually told police they had been there that day.

According to the affidavit, all the victim’s items were returned except for his wallet that was missing.

Police say Mills and Kuhlenschmidt were arrested and charged with a felony theft due to the value of the items in the victim’s wallet.

