Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in

EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday morning for a burglary that took place in a building on East Louisiana Street.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched around 7:48 a.m. in response to a commercial burglary alarm.

Officials say dispatch advised officers that the caller saw a man, later identified as Lavelle Hudson, inside the building with their surveillance cameras.

Police say as they were setting up a perimeter, the owner of the building arrived and gave officers permission to search the building.

As officers searched the building, they found Hudson had fled out of the west side of the building. Hudson was eventually detained by officers on the perimeter.

Officials say Hudson told police he entered the building through the on the northeast side of the building. He then said he knew he was not supposed to be inside the building.

According to the affidavit, Hudson said while he was inside the building, he drank three water bottles he had found in an office.

Police say the owner of the building checked the building and say the drawers of his office were rummaged through and water spilt on the floor of his office.

Officials say the owner personally kept water bottles in his office for the coffee maker.

Police say Hudson was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on a burglary charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitives caught on camera at Evansville Home Depot (Source: Henderson Police)
Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran
Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room
Joshua Williams
Wanted man caught in Daviess Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
McCarthy says negotiators are ‘closer to an agreement’ on debt crisis, but no deal yet
Gun fight on Henderson's East End
Neighbors worried after shots fired on Henderson’s East End
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time this season
Holiday World
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time