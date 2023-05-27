EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday morning for a burglary that took place in a building on East Louisiana Street.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched around 7:48 a.m. in response to a commercial burglary alarm.

Officials say dispatch advised officers that the caller saw a man, later identified as Lavelle Hudson, inside the building with their surveillance cameras.

Police say as they were setting up a perimeter, the owner of the building arrived and gave officers permission to search the building.

As officers searched the building, they found Hudson had fled out of the west side of the building. Hudson was eventually detained by officers on the perimeter.

Officials say Hudson told police he entered the building through the on the northeast side of the building. He then said he knew he was not supposed to be inside the building.

According to the affidavit, Hudson said while he was inside the building, he drank three water bottles he had found in an office.

Police say the owner of the building checked the building and say the drawers of his office were rummaged through and water spilt on the floor of his office.

Officials say the owner personally kept water bottles in his office for the coffee maker.

Police say Hudson was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on a burglary charge.

