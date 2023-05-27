Birthday Club
Dog euthanized after being dropped several times by owner, police say

Gordon Terry
Gordon Terry(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was left on the ground with brain damage.

73-year-old Gordon Terry was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 7000 block of East Walnut Street because Terry kept falling and dropping his dog.

A witness says Terry told her he was “drunk on some pills.”

She says he walked up to her car, dropped the dog again, and left.

Police say his shoes were also left in the area.

Animal Control officers say the dog clearly had brain damage, and the only outcome was to euthanize it.

Police say they were able to track down the owners from the dog’s microchip.

They say Terry’s wife told officers her husband had been out looking for their three-year-old Pomeranian mix, named Riley, after he got loose.

Officers say she was able to identify the dog as theirs.

They say Terry admitted he knowingly left the dog.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

