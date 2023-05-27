Clouds and slightly cooler temps Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the low 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 50s by early Sunday morning under increasing clouds.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as we get caught in the outer edges of a low pressure system making its way through the Carolinas. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out on Sunday, but the rain chances will most likely stay to our east-southeast. Sunday will be the coolest day of the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Some of those clouds will hang around in the first half of Memorial Day, but Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the upcoming week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday, and upper 80s to low 90s Thursday through Saturday. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon on any day through the second half of the week as that warmer, more humid air takes over, but we do not have any widespread rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.