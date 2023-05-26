Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Welcome center being rebuilt in Posey Co.

WFIE Posey Co.
WFIE Posey Co.(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Black River Welcome Center in Posey County is getting a total makeover.

The welcome center in New Harmony is along I-64 east near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

Because of the renovations, the welcome center will be closed starting in June.

They’re hoping to have it reopen in 2025.

It will be completely demolished and reconstructed to look like a log cabin resembling President Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home.

There will also be an exhibit on President Lincoln.

INDOT says there will be expanded parking, new restroom facilities for truck drivers, a playground, and a dog park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Day 1 coverage: HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust

Latest News

OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran
Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart