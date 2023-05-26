Welcome center being rebuilt in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Black River Welcome Center in Posey County is getting a total makeover.

The welcome center in New Harmony is along I-64 east near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

Because of the renovations, the welcome center will be closed starting in June.

They’re hoping to have it reopen in 2025.

It will be completely demolished and reconstructed to look like a log cabin resembling President Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home.

There will also be an exhibit on President Lincoln.

INDOT says there will be expanded parking, new restroom facilities for truck drivers, a playground, and a dog park.

