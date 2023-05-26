Tradewater Brewing Company officially opening Friday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A brand new brewing company is set to open in Madisonville on Friday.

This follows after the new business celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

[Previous Story: Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday]

According to the owner, Tradewater Brewing Company is the first craft brewery in Hopkins County.

The owner also says there are six different beers on tap to try.

The brewery will be open at 4 p.m.

They say there will also be a food truck.

Owner Ted Webb says he hopes to make the brewery a gathering place for people in the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.