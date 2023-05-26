Teen sentenced in deadly Evansville hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 17-year-old who was found guilty in a deadly hit and run in Evansville has now been sentenced.

Records show Mateo Rodriguez was sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison.

He was found guilty earlier this month on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, murder and robbery resulting in injury, among others.

In April 2022, police say he stole a car and ran over 33-year-old Megan Schaefer at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue.

