A sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler Friday today

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning is clear and chilly as low temps rest in the lower 50s. This afternoon will be breezy with sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s. Tonight, our low temperatures should drop to the mid-50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Saturday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

