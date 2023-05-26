Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer

Latest News

South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease
A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front...
From the Civil War to today’s mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people