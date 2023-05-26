People in Henderson push ahead despite murderer on the loose

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Business owners and residents in Henderson are moving ahead with life, despite the Ohio inmate still on the loose.

Day 2: HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate

Taylor’s Grill on Wheels was open Thursday.

Although they are close to the riverfront, what officials say is a prime location for the suspect, restaurant owners say the helicopter and large police presence helped them to feel safe.

“So I really wasn’t worrying about it much because, you know, first and foremost, we have God first, you know what I mean? If you feel protected, you protected. You see our doors wide open,” said Carl Taylor, Sr.

Another woman we spoke with who lives in a Henderson neighborhood says she’s confident the Ohio inmate is long gone.

So, she spent her day tending to her yard.

“When God wants us, He’s gonna take us. Don’t matter if we get shot in the head or what. You know it’s just that simple. But it ain’t my time to go, so I’m going to get out here and pretty up me yard,” said Sharyn Turpen.

