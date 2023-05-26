Birthday Club
Owensboro Public Schools board approves pay increases for employees

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say their employees will see an increase in their pay.

They say the board approved two percent for staff with market adjustments for some hourly employees.

The board’s salary schedule was approved during a meeting on Thursday.

For more detailed information on those increases, you can view the new salary schedule here.

