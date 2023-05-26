Birthday Club
Otters winning streak ends at 8, as they drop series finale to Jackals

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts(Evansville Otters)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PATERSON, N.J. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters fell 6-3 in the series finale against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night. The Otters’ win streak ended at eight games, tied for the second longest in franchise history.

The Jackals’ four-run fifth inning was the Otters’ undoing. New Jersey walked five times in the inning.

Evansville took an early lead in the second. Bryan Rosario doubled and a Noah Myers sacrifice fly brought home a run. Ethan Skender hit a double to score Rosario.

New Jersey tied the game with a two run home run in the third and took a 6-2 lead with the four run fifth inning.

Dakota Phillips added an RBI base hit in the seventh to bring the Otters closer. Evansville brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth with two on but a pop out ended the game.

Jon Beymer kept the Otters in the game pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts. Leoni de La Cruz struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning.

Jomar Reyes had a base hit to extend his hit streak to ten games. The Otters out-hit the Jackals nine to six. Every Otter batter reached base.

Evansville now heads north to Canada for a weekend series against the defending Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales. First pitch Friday is 6:05 p.m. CT from Stade Canac in Quebec City.

All Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

