Nursing home celebrates 50 years

Nursing home celebrates 50 years
By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A nursing home in Henderson is celebrating a half a century of service.

Redbanks is a 222 bed facility that has been in operation since 1973.

Although they have gone through many renovations over the years, their most recent change has been the addition of their hospice unit in January of this year.

Executive Director Shari Newton says they are not only celebrating years of service but participation in the community.

”It just seems like everywhere you go you’ll encounter someone whose had a connection with Redbanks. Either they were employed here, or they have had a family member here. So we are one of the largest employers in the county. We have helped a lot of people get started in their careers in healthcare or other career paths,” said Newton.

Redbanks has served more than 9,600 residents in a personal care, long term, and short term rehab capacity over the past 50 years.

