Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments helped battle a fire at a home in Morganfield.

Officials say it happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on South Morgan Street.

Pictures posted on Morganfield Fire’s Rick Millikan’s Facebook page show a lot of smoke in that area.

Crews got the fire put on on the first floor, but quickly discovered it spread upstairs and to the attic.

Officials say firefighters had to leave the building through a window because of the smoke and heat.

We’re told no one was home at the time.

Two firefighters were treated on scene and one at the fire station for dehydration.

