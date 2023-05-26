Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield

Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments helped battle a fire at a home in Morganfield.

Officials say it happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on South Morgan Street.

Pictures posted on Morganfield Fire’s Rick Millikan’s Facebook page show a lot of smoke in that area.

Crews got the fire put on on the first floor, but quickly discovered it spread upstairs and to the attic.

Officials say firefighters had to leave the building through a window because of the smoke and heat.

We’re told no one was home at the time.

Two firefighters were treated on scene and one at the fire station for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer

Latest News

Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side
Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side
5/26 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield
Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield
Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side
Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side