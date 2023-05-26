Birthday Club
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Police are investigating a report of a man with a gun at the Walmart on Burkhardt.

They say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say it was reported that a man with a gun was chasing a woman through the store.

Dispatchers say no shots were fired.

Police say when they arrived, the woman had been secured in an office by employees.

They say they systematically cleared the store, and no gunman was found.

The store reopened around 9 p.m.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance.

