Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room

Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran
Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been found guilty of using a cell phone to peep on women in a Forever 21 dressing room.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says that 39-year-old Josue Ivan Lozano Capistran was arrested after a complaint was made at the Eastland Mall.

The victim says she was in the dressing room at Forever 21 when she noticed a cell phone was propped up on a man’s foot in the next stall.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
