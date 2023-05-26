Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been found guilty of using a cell phone to peep on women in a Forever 21 dressing room.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says that 39-year-old Josue Ivan Lozano Capistran was arrested after a complaint was made at the Eastland Mall.

The victim says she was in the dressing room at Forever 21 when she noticed a cell phone was propped up on a man’s foot in the next stall.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

