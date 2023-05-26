Birthday Club
Highway patrols increased over Memorial Day weekend

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, and the highways are busy.

Indiana State Police say patrols are increased.

Friday, our photojournalist Bernado Malone rode along with Sgt. Todd Ringle, who is reminding drivers to go the speed limit.

“If we can just get just get everyone to slow down, and make sure everyone is buckled up, drive defensively, and of course not drink and drive,” said Sgt. Ringle.

If you need a safe ride home this weekend, the organization Logan’s Promise is helping.

They will pay for a Lyft ride up to $25 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

You’ll be able to redeem the ride using the code: SAFE-MEMORIAL-20-23.

