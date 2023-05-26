Birthday Club
Henderson Police Dept. provides update on day 3 of manhunt

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department provided an update on their search for the Ohio inmate escapee, Bradley Gillespie.

The escaped convict has been on the run in our area since Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant John Nevels says they are getting three to four tips every hour, but still no sight of Gillespie.

He also says, they are expanding their canvassing of neighborhoods to the south side of the boat ramp.

Multiple agencies have been searching by air, on the ground and on the water.

They say they don’t have any signs to believe he’s left the area.

They say he was last seen on prison surveillance video at the Allen County Correctional Facility on Monday.

[Previous Story: Day 1 coverage: HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate]

You can watch that full update below.

The threat also has other agencies speaking out.

Union County Sheriff Jason Thomas posted a statement on Facebook.

He wants to be clear, they have no reason to believe Gillespie is in Union County.

He says, “citizens should remain aware and I encourage everyone to simply not be dismissive and remain aware of your surroundings.”

Sheriff Thomas also says he is increasing patrols, especially along the border with Henderson County and along the Ohio River.

He says, they are doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The search for Gillespie originally began after police were notified of a stolen vehicle.

When they spotted it, they say they believed two escaped inmates were inside.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over near U.S. 41, but the car kept going.

According to HPD, one suspect, James Lee was caught when the car crashed on Camaro Drive.

Lee is in custody in Henderson, awaiting extradition, while multiple agencies continue to search for Gillespie.

