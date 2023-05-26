Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Many in Henderson are hearing the warnings from EMA officials.

It is now day three in the search for Bradley Gillespie.

Police say he’s still on the loose and could be armed and dangerous.

Officials have also released video showing the moments James Lee was caught Wednesday.

He’s the other inmate officials say escaped with Bradley Gillespie.

Cars Planes Trains-- Oh my!

The nation’s roads and airports will be busy Friday.

It’s the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

This morning, live checks of the airports you could be flying through.

And, we have tips to keep you safe on that drive.

If you’re looking to get the party started this weekend, Owensboro is ready to go.

Friday After Five returns again this week.

All quiet now, but tonight the riverfront will be filled with live music, geocatching and a big foot call competition.

