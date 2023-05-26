Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

5/26 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Many in Henderson are hearing the warnings from EMA officials.

It is now day three in the search for Bradley Gillespie.

Police say he’s still on the loose and could be armed and dangerous.

Officials have also released video showing the moments James Lee was caught Wednesday.

He’s the other inmate officials say escaped with Bradley Gillespie.

Cars Planes Trains-- Oh my!

The nation’s roads and airports will be busy Friday.

It’s the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

This morning, live checks of the airports you could be flying through.

And, we have tips to keep you safe on that drive.

If you’re looking to get the party started this weekend, Owensboro is ready to go.

Friday After Five returns again this week.

All quiet now, but tonight the riverfront will be filled with live music, geocatching and a big foot call competition.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer

Latest News

5/26 Friday Sunrise Headlines
5/26 Friday Sunrise Headlines
WFIE Posey Co.
Welcome center being rebuilt in Posey Co.
Man found guilty of peeping on women in Evansville dressing room
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart