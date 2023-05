EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at a home Thursday evening in Evansville.

We saw EFD fire trucks, a CenterPoint, and the Red Cross at a home in the 1100 block of W. Iowa Street.

Smoke was visible in the area for a short time shortly after 7 p.m.

We have reached out to the Evansville Fire Department for more information.

