Escaped killer’s daughter pleads for him to come out of hiding

By Caroline Klapp
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from loved ones of Bradley Gillespie for the first time.

Friday afternoon we received a video with his daughter’s desperate plea.

Shadye Gillespie is begging her dad to turn himself in.

She says she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

“Hey ‚dad. If you’re hearing this, I’d prefer for you to turn yourself in before something bad happens. T want you in my life. I want you at my wedding. I don’t want anything bad to happen. So if you could please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt, I would appreciate it. We want you safe. We want you back. We don’t want nothing bad to happen,” said Shadye.

Bradley Gillespie has been in prison since 2016, serving a life sentence after being convicted of two murders.

[Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

