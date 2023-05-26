Employee accused of stealing equipment & worker’s comp at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into a reported theft at Stark Engineering.

According to an Evansville Police report an employee at the business, located off John Street, is accused of stealing up to $50,000 worth of equipment and may be selling it online.

The report also accused the worker of hurting herself to collect worker’s comp.

There’s no word on if any arrests have been made.

