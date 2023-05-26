Birthday Club
Employee accused of stealing equipment & worker’s comp at Evansville business

Theft investigation underway at Evansville business
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into a reported theft at Stark Engineering.

According to an Evansville Police report an employee at the business, located off John Street, is accused of stealing up to $50,000 worth of equipment and may be selling it online.

The report also accused the worker of hurting herself to collect worker’s comp.

There’s no word on if any arrests have been made.

