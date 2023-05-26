Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cyber tip leads to arrest of Dubois Co. man for possession of child porn

Bradley Atkins
Bradley Atkins(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Dubois County man.

According to a release, that man is facing charges for possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children task force says they began an investigation in March of 2023 after receiving the tip.

They say it indicated a specific account was possibly used to share child pornography images or video files.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives say they requested a search warrant through the Dubois County Circuit Court. As a result, on Wednesday, May 24, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Jasper Police executed the search warrant at an address in Jasper, Indiana.

The suspect, Bradley Atkins was then arrested.

He is booked in the Dubois County jail where he is facing a possession of child pornography charge.

Bradley Atkins
Bradley Atkins(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway
Bradley Gillespie
Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
All clear given after man with gun reported at east side Walmart
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer

Latest News

Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Tradewater Brewing Company officially opening Friday
50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Henderson Police Dept. provides update on day 3 of manhunt
Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side
Ghost Sports Pub closing on Evansville’s west side
Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield
Multiple crews help battle house fire in Morganfield