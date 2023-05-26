Cyber tip leads to arrest of Dubois Co. man for possession of child porn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Dubois County man.

According to a release, that man is facing charges for possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children task force says they began an investigation in March of 2023 after receiving the tip.

They say it indicated a specific account was possibly used to share child pornography images or video files.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives say they requested a search warrant through the Dubois County Circuit Court. As a result, on Wednesday, May 24, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Jasper Police executed the search warrant at an address in Jasper, Indiana.

The suspect, Bradley Atkins was then arrested.

He is booked in the Dubois County jail where he is facing a possession of child pornography charge.

Bradley Atkins (Indiana State Police)

