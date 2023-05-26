Comfortably warm with a few clouds through Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of beautiful weather continues into Memorial Day weekend!

Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening under mostly clear skies, perfect weather for Friday After 5 on the Owensboro riverfront! A few clouds will move in after midnight, and our temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, although plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through. It will also be just a couple degrees warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, with dew points in the mid to upper 40s, our air will still be very dry, so the humidity will be comfortable.

More clouds roll in Saturday night into Sunday as we get caught in the outer edges of a low pressure system making its way into Appalachia. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out on Sunday, but the rain chances will most likely stay to our east-southeast. Sunday will be the coolest day of the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A few clouds will hang around in the first half of Memorial Day, but Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. The humidity will still be very tolerable with dew points in the low to mid 50s.

Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial start of summer, and our weather seems to be taking that literally. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Tuesday then upper 80s to low 90s through the second half of next week. Along with that heat, the humidity will also begin to creep into those slightly uncomfortable, sticky-feeling levels with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will still be very bearable. A few showers or storms may also pop up in the heat of the day each afternoon Tuesday through Friday, but there is no widespread rain in the forecast.

