Brewer & Huber elected into NHSACA Hall of Fame

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association nominated former head coaches Jerry Brewer from Jasper and former Castle assistant, Ted Huber, for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Brewer is a Jasper legend, leading the Wildcats’ football program from 1959 to 2002, to 368 wins, including a state title in 2001.

Huber coached at Castle from 2007 to 2017, along with being a college assistant at a handful of institutions, including Indiana University. He was also a head coach at four other high schools.

The induction ceremony is June 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

