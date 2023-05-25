Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Breaking news 24 hours in, police are still searching for a convicted murderer from Ohio who is on the loose.

Bradley Gillespie, who was last spotted in Henderson.

The man accused of killing another man at Mo’s House in Evansville is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Two unlikely friends are reunited in Evansville after one saved the other with a life-saving surgery.

Graduation is still on Thursday night for a local high school.

We have information on when those students will be walking across that stage to get their diplomas.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

