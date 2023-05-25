Birthday Club
Surveillance video shows arrest of escaped inmate, James Lee

By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new video showing the moment officials arrested James Lee Wednesday morning.

He’s one of the two escaped Ohio inmates.

[Day 2: HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate]

Surveillance video shows Lee lying on the ground and then officers making the arrest.

We can’t see Bradley Gillespie running away in the video, but Henderson Police say he took off after the car the two were in crashed.

Lee is in the Henderson County jail, awaiting to be extradited back to Ohio.

Law enforcement have questioned him, hoping to learn information that may help in the search for Gillespie.

Now far as how Gillespie and Lee escaped from the Ohio prison in the first place, authorities have still not said.

We have been told there were discrepancies on the head count video at the Allen County Correctional Facility.

