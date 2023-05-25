Sunny and slightly cooler end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies this morning as low temps rest in the mid-60s. This afternoon will have sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s. Tonight our low temperatures should drop all the way to the lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Friday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

