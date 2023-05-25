Stable, dry pattern to hold through next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An early morning cold front pushed lows down to 60 and kept highs in the low to mid 70s on Thursday. The air mass over the Tri-State is very dry, so it will allow for lows to sink into the 50s on Friday morning, our coolest lows of the week. The same pattern will hold through the Memorial Day weekend and into next week. Sunny and dry each day with temps in the mid to upper 70s through Monday. A warming trend will kick in next week, and we may see our first 90s of the season toward the end of the week.

