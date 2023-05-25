Birthday Club
Posey Co. mom sentenced in drug and neglect case

Desiree Coons
Desiree Coons(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, a woman has been sentenced on child neglect and drug dealing charges.

According to the Posey County Prosecutor, 33-year old Desiree Coons was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Coons was arrested in an undercover drug bust callled “Operation Aftershock” in 2020.

Investigators say she was caught on video selling meth out of her home while her two small children were in the same room.

