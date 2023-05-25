Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust

Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An almost year long investigation has led to the arrest of 20 people.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been going on since June 2022.

According to a release, the Posey County Drug Task Force, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, were able to make those arrests after executing multiple warrants.

They say the drug task force used several undercover informants to make controlled purchases of illegal narcotics in and around Posey County.

The people arrested stretched from Mount Vernon, Indiana all the way to Illinois.

PCSO says as a result of the investigation, the following suspects face criminal charges:

  • Joshua Walden
  • William Maysville
  • Birchie Stillwagoner
  • Katie Jones
  • Joshua Moore
  • Erica Higgins
  • Chrystal Whitmer
  • Haley Overton
  • Cody Smith
  • Brandyn Cox
  • Jeffrey Turpin
  • Robert Blankenship
  • Troy Stewart
  • Robert Blankenship
  • Christina Alumbaugh
  • Andrae Ellington Jr.
  • Kristina Hall
  • Michael Turpin
  • Cesar Herrera
  • Alex Kempf
  • Sara Grabert
  • Deana Byrd

According to a release, 29-year-old Cody Smith has not yet been arrested and remains at large.

They say if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.

29-year-old Cody Smith
29-year-old Cody Smith(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust(Posey County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate, another in custody
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

31-year-old Christopher Faught
DCSO arrests man after attempt to serve warrant results in brief chase
Bradley Gillespie
HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate, enters day 2 of search
Ky. Gov. Beshear honors 7 fallen peace officers at memorial ceremony
Ky. Gov. Beshear honors 7 fallen peace officers at memorial ceremony
Officers identified in E. Louisiana St. shooting in Evansville