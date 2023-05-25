Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An almost year long investigation has led to the arrest of 20 people.
The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been going on since June 2022.
According to a release, the Posey County Drug Task Force, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, were able to make those arrests after executing multiple warrants.
They say the drug task force used several undercover informants to make controlled purchases of illegal narcotics in and around Posey County.
The people arrested stretched from Mount Vernon, Indiana all the way to Illinois.
PCSO says as a result of the investigation, the following suspects face criminal charges:
- Joshua Walden
- William Maysville
- Birchie Stillwagoner
- Katie Jones
- Joshua Moore
- Erica Higgins
- Chrystal Whitmer
- Haley Overton
- Cody Smith
- Brandyn Cox
- Jeffrey Turpin
- Robert Blankenship
- Troy Stewart
- Robert Blankenship
- Christina Alumbaugh
- Andrae Ellington Jr.
- Kristina Hall
- Michael Turpin
- Cesar Herrera
- Alex Kempf
- Sara Grabert
- Deana Byrd
According to a release, 29-year-old Cody Smith has not yet been arrested and remains at large.
They say if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.
