Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An almost year long investigation has led to the arrest of 20 people.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been going on since June 2022.

According to a release, the Posey County Drug Task Force, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, were able to make those arrests after executing multiple warrants.

They say the drug task force used several undercover informants to make controlled purchases of illegal narcotics in and around Posey County.

The people arrested stretched from Mount Vernon, Indiana all the way to Illinois.

PCSO says as a result of the investigation, the following suspects face criminal charges:

Joshua Walden

William Maysville

Birchie Stillwagoner

Katie Jones

Joshua Moore

Erica Higgins

Chrystal Whitmer

Haley Overton

Cody Smith

Brandyn Cox

Jeffrey Turpin

Robert Blankenship

Troy Stewart

Christina Alumbaugh

Andrae Ellington Jr.

Kristina Hall

Michael Turpin

Cesar Herrera

Alex Kempf

Sara Grabert

Deana Byrd

According to a release, 29-year-old Cody Smith has not yet been arrested and remains at large.

They say if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.

29-year-old Cody Smith (Posey County Sheriff's Office)

Posey Co. authorities arrest 20 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust (Posey County Sheriff's Office)

