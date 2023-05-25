Police: Sex offender found with gun, then meth in his underwear

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man attempting to get police help for his friend ended up in jail.

An affidavit shows 55-year-old Marvin Sayles flagged down a police officer on patrol off East Riverside drive for a friend who needed help.

While on scene, officers learned Sayles is a registered violent sex offender.

During a search, police say a gun fell out of his pocket. Due to his criminal history, he is not allowed to carry a firearm.

While being booked, officers say nearly six grams of meth fell out from his underwear.

He’s facing a long list of charges.

Marvin Sayles (Vanderburgh County Jail)

