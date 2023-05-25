Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Sex offender found with gun, then meth in his underwear

Police: Sex offender found with gun, then meth in his underwear
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man attempting to get police help for his friend ended up in jail.

An affidavit shows 55-year-old Marvin Sayles flagged down a police officer on patrol off East Riverside drive for a friend who needed help.

While on scene, officers learned Sayles is a registered violent sex offender.

During a search, police say a gun fell out of his pocket. Due to his criminal history, he is not allowed to carry a firearm.

While being booked, officers say nearly six grams of meth fell out from his underwear.

He’s facing a long list of charges.

Marvin Sayles
Marvin Sayles(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Day 1 coverage: HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Ohio man who lives near prison escape now on business in Henderson
Man who lives near where Ohio inmates escaped now in Henderson for business

Latest News

Young and Established Courtney Johnson CEO, meeting with teens who will be running food truck
Evansville teens to learn financial literacy all while giving back
Surveillance video shows James Lee's arrest
Surveillance video shows arrest of escaped inmate, James Lee
Police: Sex offender found with gun, then meth in his underwear
DCSO arrests man after attempt to serve warrant results in brief chase