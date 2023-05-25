Police: Sex offender found with gun, then meth in his underwear
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man attempting to get police help for his friend ended up in jail.
An affidavit shows 55-year-old Marvin Sayles flagged down a police officer on patrol off East Riverside drive for a friend who needed help.
While on scene, officers learned Sayles is a registered violent sex offender.
During a search, police say a gun fell out of his pocket. Due to his criminal history, he is not allowed to carry a firearm.
While being booked, officers say nearly six grams of meth fell out from his underwear.
He’s facing a long list of charges.
